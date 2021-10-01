Advertisement

Chicago Rockford International Airport receives $2.6 million in funding for new taxiway

RFD has gotten more than $44 million in federal funds since 2015
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) receives a generous grant from state lawmakers Friday afternoon.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Senator Dick Durbin announced RFD has received more than $2.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Funds will go towards the construction of a third taxiway at RFD.

“With over 230,000 people passing through each day, Chicago Rockford International Airport contributes a great deal to the economic strength of our region. That’s why I’m pleased to announce this federal investment that will support RFD in their continued pursuit of innovation in Rockford,” Bustos says. “I’ll continue to work with Senators Durbin and Duckworth to advocate for critical upgrades to this important Rockford institution.”

RFD has gotten more than $44 million in federal funds from lawmakers since 2015. The airport recently got another $2.6 million toward rebuilding the area for deicing and $5 million for more aircraft parking.

