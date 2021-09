ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few more clouds today with an east southeast breeze 5 - 10 MPH. Highs will climb to the upper 80′s. Increasing clouds by afternoon tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. Shower chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Low 70′s by the beginning of next week.

