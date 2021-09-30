Summer heat’s end in sight with fall-like conditions arriving not far behind
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday was another hot day around the Stateline. Rockford’s official high reached 88 degrees and it was even outperformed by Freeport which hit 89 degrees! These are temperatures near 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year. While there is more of this ahead, fall lovers don’t have to fret for much longer because cooler weather is in the near future.
Let’s go by the numbers first. We’ve been talking about this a lot lately because of how remarkably warm it’s been around the Stateline this year. Tuesday marked the 74th day of 2021 with a high temperature of 85 degrees or warmer. Normally, we see 50 days of 85 degrees in a given year. Tuesday also marks the 113th day of 2021 with a high of 80 degrees or warmer. While it’s still possible we will make a run for the all-time record of 120 days of 80 degrees or higher, the chances of hitting that number are lower with more 70s in the near future.
Thursday will be another copy and paste day of Wednesday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. In fact you can expect the warmth to continue through the end of the week.
Friday is looking good but we will see an increase in cloud cover ahead of a cold front for the weekend. That front will bring some rain chances but it should hold off until the overnight hours into Saturday. This is good news for high school football week 6 on Friday night but we will be watching it closely for any changes.
Rain chances and even some thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for Saturday. Rain will be very scattered and there will be plenty of dry hours. The same story can be said for Sunday, too as the rain exits.
In terms of temperatures, Saturday will have highs in the low 80s and then the cold front will bring cooler temperatures in the lower 70s for several days. Even though that is significantly cooler than what we have now, those numbers are still a smidge above normal.
