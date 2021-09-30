Stateline leaders see economic promise in job growth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A boom in quality job opportunities leaves a few Stateline leaders excited about the economic outlook in the region.

“We are experiencing just a boom in potential employment opportunities,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

800 jobs at the new Amazon facility off Baxter Road and hundreds more at the much anticipated Hard Rock Casino give McNamara reason to feel optimistic.

“We are working really hard to make sure that we improve the quality of life here in Rockford so people want to choose Rockford,” McNamara said.

McNamara says these developments are just the tip of the iceberg. With a growing airport and a forest city marketing campaign on the horizon, he sees good problems developing.

“These are problems that Rockford hasn’t had in a long time, soaring home prices, tremendous employment opportunities, folks moving to our community,” McNamara said. “This is good news for the city of Rockford.”

Good news travels fast, in Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson see’s the local job growth as a win for every Stateline community.

“More people wanting to come to our region, maybe even stay and live here, that’s huge because rooftops mean a lot for all of our community,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the village survives off its sales tax, meaning every person who relocates to the Stateline has the potential to contribute to its revenue stream

“People will want to locate in this region and it is a very positive thing for the Village,” Johnson said. “We’re setting into a location where a lot of people want to be.”

