Remembering Donna Apgar, longtime Winnebago County Animal Services adoption coordinator

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A dear friend ad regular visitor to us here at channel 23 has died after a struggle with cancer.

Donna Apgar who graced the 23 Morning Blend for many Monday mornings with a Winnebago County Animal Services pet of the week has passed away.

She had recently retired after over a quarter century with the Animal Services. She was a friend to animals, dogs and cats, big and small. Friends and relatives have posted on Donna’s Facebook page asking people to look at the animal services wish list and make a donation in her honor.

WCAS said in a statement:

We were heartbroken to learn last night of the passing of our dear friend and longtime colleague Donna Apgar. Donna gave so many years and so much compassion and energy to the Winnebago County community and specifically to helping pets in need. Her work with Animal Services made her a familiar face to the community thanks to her regular appearances on morning shows. She was instrumental in helping to find new homes and positive outcomes for countless animals over the years and her compassion for pets was plain for anyone to see, whether on television or in person. Even when dealing with her own personal health, she continued to work to make a difference every day in the lives of pets and the people who care for them.

Last year we celebrated with Donna as she retired from Animal Services after a combined 26 years of service, first as a volunteer beginning in 1994, a founding member of the Winnebago County Animal Services Auxiliary in 1997, and then as a staff member of the department beginning in 2006. As big an impact as she had on our work here, Donna’s goodwill wasn’t limited to just Winnebago County Animal Services. Over the years, she developed numerous programs within the community. In 2008, as an advocate for Pets for Life and due to her desire to support and assist community pet owners retain their pets, Donna co-founded the pet food pantry Kibble Korner. Inspired by seeing so many lost cats come to WCAS she also started the Lost Cats Illinois Facebook page, a group committed to reuniting lost and found cats with their families.

Our team at Animal Services sends our deepest condolences to Donna’s family and friends who are mourning this loss.

Not only was donna a huge friend to animals, she even liked us humans.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.