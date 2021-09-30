Man behind Uncle Nicks Barbecue in Rockford wins Pigapalooza award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford native smokes a pig and smokes national competition at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue.

Thaddeus Denthriff is the pitmaster at Little Nicks Barbecue on Rockford’s west side. Each year, he leaves the Forest City to show off his skills on a smoker.

This year, Denthriff and his team won first place at Pigapalooza. Denthriff says he smoked an entire hog for 14 hours and it won the hears and tastebuds of judges.

He says, “We come from a long line all of us or barbecuers. All of our Dad’s grandfather’s having been barbecuing. In my family barbecue has been around for 100 years. My great-granddad started the business in 1953 on Marcus Avenue in St. Louis, so it’s just who we are for so many, so it’s kind of a second nature thing.”

Denthriff and company took 7th place in sausage, 13th in dessert and 15th in sides in a field of more than 400 competitors.

