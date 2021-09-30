Advertisement

Mahoney and Mahoney law firm opens in downtown Freeport

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Mahoney and Mahoney will be practicing law in downtown Freeport for the foreseeable future.

Owner Tim Mahoney and his grandfather have worked together for ten years. Mahoney says the investment into the building they bought is important. The Mahoney’s remodeled the entire building using subcontractors to build it.

Mahoney says they wanted to be involved in the downtown revitalization.

“Jim Getz kind of got that started with what he did with the Carnegie Library. I think that that was a great use of that historical landmark building. And then Jodi Miller has taken it from there. With all of that, we wanted to be part of the new change that Freeport is doing, so we decided to buy a building and do it,” Mahoney says.

The Greater Freeport Partnership has two ribbon-cutting ceremonies planned for this week and two more next month.

