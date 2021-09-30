Location of International Women’s Baseball Center drawing mixed reactions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been in the works for years, the first International Women’s Baseball Center (IWBC) to be located in Rockford. Organizers have a plan to build it on part of Beyer Stadium, which leaves some people confused.

The IWBC inches closer to becoming a reality in Rockford. The museum will not only feature the history of the sport but educate tourists on its impact.

“It’s honoring all the past, including, especially the Rockford peaches, it’s going to be great to really get more funding and more attention to the peaches and take that to a level we’ve always dreamed of,” Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine says.

The museum was initially going to be built on donated land across the street from the Peaches’ old home: Beyer Stadium. But spacing concerns forced a change of plans with the center now set to be built just north of the field.

“We have a lot of support and, and I feel confident that this is going to happen. We want it to happen in Rockford, and so that’s, that’s where we’ve got our eyes on that prize,” IWBC President Kat Williams says.

Doug Key is the son of former Rockford Peaches legend Dottie Key. He says seeing the museum butting up to the historic field will be difficult.

“I would be hard-pressed to... enjoy myself walking through the museum that’s, that’s on that the property,” Key says. “It would be within feet of the ticket booth, which is a historical site Rockford is made, and it would dwarf the ticket booth.”

Andrew Wright from the Friends of Beyer Stadium says the organization supports telling the stadium’s entire story but says: ‘Any construction of a museum on the grounds of Beyer not only works against that goal, but also reduces public green space, blocks the view of the diamond, and takes away from the experience of playing tournaments at Beyer.’

Rockford City Council will have a final vote on the project at Monday night’s meeting. If it’s approved, The Rockford Park District will enter a purchase agreement with the IWBC to buy that one-acre piece of land for the museum.

