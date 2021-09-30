Advertisement

Hononegah, Boylan win golf regionals

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah brought out all of the shots at the class 3A regional at Atwood Homestead Golf Course. The Indians dominated the field winning the event by 17 strokes over McHenry.

Hononegah was paced by senior Cade Bastian who shot a 72 to win the regional, his teammate Jack Kitzman fired a 75 to tie for second place with Auburn’s Alex Ferry. Harlem’s Mason Martin finished fourth with a 77, East’s Eli Parker finished 10th, and Guilford’s Andrew Carey came in 11th place.

In 2A Boylan won the Marengo regional by just three shots over Crystal Lake Central. The Titans saw strong showings from Cooper Watt who finished second, Nolan Brauns who came in fifth, and Blake Szymanski who shot an 80 to take seventh. As a team, Belvidere North finished fifth behind Alex Sippy’s 82. At the Ottawa regional Dixon finished third with a 318 and Stillman Valley took fourth. Four Duke golfers finished inside the top 15, while the Cardinals received strong showings from Griffin Smits and Axel Lovgren.

In 1A at Park Hills West Golf Course Galena topped Eastland by 12 strokes to win the regional. Galena’s Ryan Stoddregen finished first with a 77. The Pirates also had two other top ten finishers. Eastland’s quarterback and senior golfer Kellen Henze finished fifth, while Andy Anderson finished second.

