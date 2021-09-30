Freeport community gathers to stop the gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A peaceful approach to stop violent behavior, a Freeport family who lost a 16-year-old loved one to gun violence earlier this month, looks to bring awareness to a growing problem in the Pretzel city.

Family of Kiahna Clark say the last two weeks have been heartbreaking and they’re glad people in the community are coming together to do something about the gun violence that plaques the streets of Freeport.

“I’m not gonna let nobody forget her,” said Alysha Clark, big sister of Kiahna.

Alysha says she feels all of the victims honored at Wednesday nights peace rally against gun violence in Freeport were innocently killed, including her 16-year-old little sister Kiahna.

“It means a lot to me that there’s people who actually care, like all these people,” Alysha said.

One by one, residents voiced their concerns.

“It doesn’t just affect the victims, it affects the entire community,”

“We got to recognize what’s going on spiritually,”

“And I’m gonna do what I can to keep fighting,”

Hoping to make a permanent change in their community.

“Come together, talk, like they say, when you see it, tell it, you’re not a snitch, you’re trying to protect your family, my family, everybody’s family, we need to get it together people,” said Carla Green, a mother who lost her son to gun violence in 2013.

Everyone coming together with the same message.

“It needs to stop and it needs to stop now,” Green said.

Event organizer Deontae Collier says all these people came to the rally because they care about the community.

“Be committed to the change, don’t stop here, we don’t want another vigil, we want real change on our streets, in our community, in our schools, on our blocks, everywhere we go, we want real change,” Collier said.

“God we come against every aspect of violence, however that looks God, however it looks, we come against it right now in the name of Jesus, God, we won’t stand down God, we won’t quit God, until change comes,”

Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers spoke at tonight’s event saying the community needs to work together with law enforcement to find the criminals that commit these crimes. Summer’s says he wishes that each family could get the justice for their lost loved one.

A mental health expert was also at the rally tonight to offer support to grieving families and offer tips on how to spot violent behaviors in teens so tragedies like this don’t happen again.

