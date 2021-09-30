Excelon now hiring workers to upgrade Byron nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the next five years, Exelon says it plans to invest more than $140 million into the Byron nuclear plant with hiring more than 1,500 workers.

More than one year ago, the company announced plans to decommission the plant because fossil fuels are cheaper. With Illinois’ new clean energy bill being passed through the state legislature and later signed by Gov J.B. Pritzker, the plant and its jobs were saved.

“We’re incredibly pleased to see all the union contract workers at Byron Station helping the full-time employees refuel Unit 1,” said Byron Mayor John Rickard. “It would have been terrible for the environment and devastating for our community had the plant been allowed to shut down. We’re relieved the plant gets to continue supporting our community with jobs, philanthropy and tax funding for our schools and essential services while producing clean energy at a time when clean energy is needed more than ever.”

Exelon says new workers will be brought on to replace transformers, upgrade control systems and other projects.

