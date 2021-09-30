Cider N’ Cinnamon craft fair returns to Edgebook in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a 46th annual event 18 months in the making. An opportunity to spice up the Edgebrook Center arrives this weekend as we jump in full force into the fall season.

The Cider N’ Cinnamon arts and craft fair returns this weekend to Edgebrook. More than 60 vendors from across the region show off their best handmade art, jewelry crafts and clothing.

The free event also includes food trucks and live music. Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator Sandy Dingus days this years fair takes on even more importance due to inventory and shipping shortages, making it a great way to pick up some holiday gifts without worrying about when it will get there.

“I don’t think it’s ever too early to start Christmas shopping. And that’s what I like about Cider N’ Cinnamon it kind of gets people in the mood. The weather is going to be a little warmer than normal for Cider N’ Cinnamon but that’s OK. It makes it easier to shop for everybody,” Dingus says.

