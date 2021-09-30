Belvidere school district issues vaccine mandate

Belvidere, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re not vaccinated or tested by Friday, you won’t get paid on Monday. That’s what Belvidere school district is demanding from its faculty. Any employee who doesn’t have their first shot of the vaccine, or a negative COVID-19 test, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave on Monday.

This comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker’s announcement in late August, which required all school faculty in the state of Illinois to show this proof of vaccination or testing before being allowed back in the classroom.

At this point there are still over 200 employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination proof or weekly testing.

