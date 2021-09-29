Advertisement

Sheriff: Whiteside Co. deputy ‘inadvertently’ shot in foot by state trooper during search for suspects

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in the foot Monday when a bullet was inadvertently fired from an Illinois State Police trooper’s weapon while they were pursuing two suspects, Sheriff John Booker said in a media release.

The sheriff identified the injured deputy as K-9 Deputy Derek Hamstra, 32, an eight-year veteran of the department.

He remains in the hospital and “shares his humble gratitude by saying ‘thank you’ to everyone praying for his speedy recovery,” Booker said in the release.

“‘Shots fired,’ ‘deputy down’ and ‘request for emergency assistance’ [are] words no sheriff ever wants to hear come across the police radio,” he said.

The name of the trooper has not yet been released. TV6 has reached out to the Illinois State Police for more information.

The incident happened around 8:42 a.m. Monday at Hill Side and Fulfs roads, where Hamstra and a state trooper were attempting to find two suspects.

According to a release, preliminary information indicated that a bullet was inadvertently fired by the trooper, striking Hamstra’s left foot.

ISP is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

The two suspects who police were pursuing are:

  • Erik K. Jaramillo Garcia, 38, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts each of burglary and aggravated fleeing or eluding police, and one count each of criminal trespass to a residence, obstructing identification, driving while revoked, and speeding. Bond was set Tuesday at $150,000.
  • Denis Nicole Williams, 31, also of Beloit, was charged with two counts of burglary. Bond was set Tuesday at $25,000.

