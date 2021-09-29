Advertisement

OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center brings back drive-thru flu shot clinic in Rockford

The drive-thru clinic will be open from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 5, 2021.
OSF offers drive-thru flu shots
OSF offers drive-thru flu shots(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for a convenient way to get your flu shot, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center has you covered.

The medical group is offering a drive-thru flu shot option for patients 18 and older at the OSF Medical Group Guilford Square location at 698 Featherstone Rd. The drive-thru clinic will be open from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 5, 2021. Patients will have to pre-register and are encouraged to self-schedule through the OSF MyChart app. If patients are unable to self-schedule, they can call any local OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office.

An in-person flu shot clinic will also be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 6 at OSF Rock Cut in Loves Park. Patients can self-register in the MyChart app or call ahead to the office at 815-639-8500. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash at Route 20 and Winnebago Road on Monday, Sept. 27.
Mount Morris man killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Winnebago
Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident.
Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident
A 72-year-old man is killed after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East State St. and...
Rockford man killed in crash Monday night at E. State and Fairview
Police are looking for two suspects who ran away from the scene.
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting
(Pixabay)
Loves Park financial advisor charged with stealing nearly $1M from customers

Latest News

Report: Chicago Bears sign purchase agreement for Arlington Racetrack, Mayor Lightfoot’s office says
(Pixabay)
Loves Park financial advisor charged with stealing nearly $1M from customers
Raymond Balles was last seen leaving a bar in Winslow around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Law enforcement needs help finding a missing Cedarville man
How local medical experts confront growing COVID-19 breakthrough cases