OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center brings back drive-thru flu shot clinic in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re looking for a convenient way to get your flu shot, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center has you covered.

The medical group is offering a drive-thru flu shot option for patients 18 and older at the OSF Medical Group Guilford Square location at 698 Featherstone Rd. The drive-thru clinic will be open from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday until Nov. 5, 2021. Patients will have to pre-register and are encouraged to self-schedule through the OSF MyChart app. If patients are unable to self-schedule, they can call any local OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office.

An in-person flu shot clinic will also be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 6 at OSF Rock Cut in Loves Park. Patients can self-register in the MyChart app or call ahead to the office at 815-639-8500. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.