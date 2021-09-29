Loves Park financial advisor charged with stealing nearly $1M from customers

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Naseem Salamah, 40, of Loves Park, faces one count of wire fraud after being accused of stealing nearly $1 million from three customers. This was part of a wire fraud scheme taking place from August 2017 to May 2021.

During that time frame, Salamah told the customers that he needed to move the money to diversify their assets. Instead, he deposited the money into a bank account under his control. Salamah used the money for his own benefit without the customers’ knowledge or consent.

Salamah will be arraigned on a date yet to be determined in U.S. District Court in Rockford. He faces a maximum potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

