Law enforcement needs help finding a missing Cedarville man

CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Last seen leaving a bar in Winslow on September 26 around 5:30 p.m., the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in finding Raymond Biles.

He was leaving the bar on a motorcycle and has not been heard or seen since.

If you know of Raymond’s whereabouts or have any information, call the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office or Stateline Area Crimestoppers.

