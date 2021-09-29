Advertisement

Law enforcement needs help finding a missing Cedarville man

Raymond Balles was last seen leaving a bar in Winslow around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Last seen leaving a bar in Winslow on September 26 around 5:30 p.m., the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in finding Raymond Biles.

He was leaving the bar on a motorcycle and has not been heard or seen since.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Raymond Balles of Cedarville, IL. Raymond was last seen...

Posted by Stephenson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

If you know of Raymond’s whereabouts or have any information, call the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office or Stateline Area Crimestoppers.

