Law enforcement needs help finding a missing Cedarville man
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDARVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Last seen leaving a bar in Winslow on September 26 around 5:30 p.m., the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in finding Raymond Biles.
He was leaving the bar on a motorcycle and has not been heard or seen since.
If you know of Raymond’s whereabouts or have any information, call the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office or Stateline Area Crimestoppers.
