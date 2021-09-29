Advertisement

Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV star Joshua Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Monday also denied motions to suppress all statements Duggar made to investigators and photos that were taken of Duggar after he was in custody, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

He is accused of using the internet in May 2019 to download and possess the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents.

Duggar has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

The motions to suppress evidence say investigators took Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present. The cellphone was seized while authorities executed a search warrant at a used-car dealership run by Duggar in November 2019.

The government contends Duggar was never placed in custody when the search warrant was being served, and that he voluntarily chose to talk with investigators.

Duggar’s lawyers argued in their motion to dismiss that the government failed to preserve evidence that could have helped Duggar’s defense. Brooks denied that motion on Monday.

Brooks has set the jury trial for Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash at Route 20 and Winnebago Road on Monday, Sept. 27.
Mount Morris man killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Winnebago
Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident.
Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident
A 72-year-old man is killed after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East State St. and...
Rockford man killed in crash Monday night at E. State and Fairview
Police are looking for two suspects who ran away from the scene.
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting
(Pixabay)
Loves Park financial advisor charged with stealing nearly $1M from customers

Latest News

Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Democrats at odd as crisis looms
Bottlenecks are at the heart of inflation and getting worse in some cases, the Fed's Jerome...
Fed chief defends policies, says inflation may persist
OSF offers drive-thru flu shots
OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center brings back drive-thru flu shot clinic in Rockford
Bottlenecks are at the heart of inflation and getting worse in some cases, the Fed's Jerome...
Powell: Inflation is longer lasting than anticipated
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated