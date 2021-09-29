Fred VanVleet discusses return to Toronto, upcoming NBA season

TORONTO (WIFR) - Auburn graduate Fred VanVleet is ready to lead Toronto into the post-Kyle Lowry era.

The man who bets on himself says it was hard to be away from Toronto for so long. He says outside of his time in Rockford, it’s the longest he’s ever lived in a city. The Raptors spent the last year and a half in Tampa Bay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every season that you start there’s going to be players that are not there from the year before this season it just so happens to be Kyle Lowry,” VanVleet said. ”We will try to pick up the slack he left behind, he’s the greatest Raptor to ever do it.”

VanVleet enters his sixth NBA season with a new-look roster. The team that won an NBA championship in 2019 is gone. VanVleet says he retains the winning mentality he had that year.

“I think that chip should grow each year that you don’t win, I think that the goal is to win a championship and I’m certainly not going to lower my standards I don’t care who is on the team,” VanVleet said. “Will you have to have more patience, yes will you have to manage expectations probably, but at the same time the goal is to win and that is set from the top down.”

