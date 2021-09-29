Advertisement

Fred VanVleet discusses return to Toronto, upcoming NBA season

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (WIFR) - Auburn graduate Fred VanVleet is ready to lead Toronto into the post-Kyle Lowry era.

The man who bets on himself says it was hard to be away from Toronto for so long. He says outside of his time in Rockford, it’s the longest he’s ever lived in a city. The Raptors spent the last year and a half in Tampa Bay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every season that you start there’s going to be players that are not there from the year before this season it just so happens to be Kyle Lowry,” VanVleet said. ”We will try to pick up the slack he left behind, he’s the greatest Raptor to ever do it.”

VanVleet enters his sixth NBA season with a new-look roster. The team that won an NBA championship in 2019 is gone. VanVleet says he retains the winning mentality he had that year.

“I think that chip should grow each year that you don’t win, I think that the goal is to win a championship and I’m certainly not going to lower my standards I don’t care who is on the team,” VanVleet said. “Will you have to have more patience, yes will you have to manage expectations probably, but at the same time the goal is to win and that is set from the top down.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US-20 near Winnebago Rd. leaves one dead
Mount Morris man killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Winnebago Monday
Police are looking for two suspects who ran away from the scene.
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting
Accident with injuries
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with truck
One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
A 72-year-old man is killed after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East State St. and...
Rockford man killed in crash Monday night at E. State and Fairview

Latest News

Dixon graduate Isaiah Roby ready to take step forward in NBA
International Women’s Baseball Center Museum one step closer to becoming reality
Pearl City volleyball beats Lena-Winslow in straight sets
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns...
Chicago Bears reassessing QB position and who calls plays