First Human Case of Rabies in Illinois Since 1954, Illinois DPH reports

Hoary bats are the largest species of bats found in Wisconsin.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting the first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954.  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday, after testing at its lab.

In mid-August, a Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to a bat on his neck.  The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies.  The individual was advised he needed to start post-exposure rabies treatment, he declined.  One month later, the man began experiencing symptoms consistent with rabies, including neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness, and difficulty speaking.  The individual subsequently died.  People who had contact with secretions from the individual were assessed and given rabies preventive treatment as needed.

“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “However, there is life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies.  If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials.”

Cases of human rabies in the United States are rare with only 1 to 3 cases reported each year. However, rabies exposures are still common with an estimated 60,000 Americans receiving the post-exposure vaccination series each year.  The virus infects the central nervous system, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death.  Without preventive treatment, rabies is typically fatal.

More information about rabies and how to keep bats out of your home can be found on the IDPH website.

