Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash at Route 20 and Winnebago Road on Monday, Sept. 27.
Mount Morris man killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Winnebago
Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident.
Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident
A 72-year-old man is killed after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East State St. and...
Rockford man killed in crash Monday night at E. State and Fairview
Police are looking for two suspects who ran away from the scene.
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting
(Pixabay)
Loves Park financial advisor charged with stealing nearly $1M from customers

Latest News

FILE - In this April 2, 2021 file photo, Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball...
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season
Deputies in Florida say surveillance video showed the moment where a child suffered a broken...
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video
The bears of Fat Bear Week are back and bigger than ever!
Fat Bear Week is back in Alaska