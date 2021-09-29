Dixon graduate Isaiah Roby ready to take step forward in NBA

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WIFR) - A prominent sophomore season with the Thunder has Isaiah Roby ready to improve his game.

Roby played in just three games in 2019 but in 2020 the former Dixon star appeared in 61 games. Roby averaged more than eight points per game and nearly six rebounds. He also notched 34 starts last season.

“I kind of had some up and down games and I would take it out on myself and I’d be watching film until three in the morning, not getting sleep for the next day,” Roby said. “I had a game the next day and I had some older teammates and veteran guys tell me like that’s not good for you. If you’re getting four hours of sleep because you’re procrastinating, you’re thinking about what you did wrong, you’re not going to be able to perform to the best of your abilities. So, just little things like that, just learning how to navigate through the NBA world that’s probably the biggest thing I took from last year.”

Roby also spent some time this summer back in the Stateline. He says he enjoys returning to Dixon each year to catch up with friends and family,” Roby said.

“It was good being able to go back home see my friends and my family and the people I grew up around I got to go home and see my little brother graduate high school,” Roby said. “I got to see old teachers and coaches and it’s always good to go back home and see where you’re humble beginnings started.”

