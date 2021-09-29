Crusaders Central Clinic receives $1.1M for infrastructure improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crusaders Central Clinic Association in Winnebago County, along with Whiteside County, will receive federal grants through the American Rescue Plan to help improve medical infrastructure in those regions.

Crusaders will receive $1,138,198 and Whiteside County will get $644,936 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for construction, renovation and technology upgrades. Some of the projects that will be supported include COVID-19 testing, treatments and vaccinations. These are part of a recent $1 billion funding release to nearly 1,300 health centers across the U.S., the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17) announced the local allocations, which she says will improve medical care for many people in northwest Illinois.

“Through my work on the House Appropriations Committee, I was proud to secure American Rescue Plan funding for health infrastructure in underserved communities throughout the district I serve,” Bustos said.

Knox and Henderson counties will also receive a portion of the grants.

According to the federal government, more than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.