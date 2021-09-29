Advertisement

18-year-old arrested, charged in deadly Belvidere park shooting

Police say their investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
Vincent Piatek, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in...
Vincent Piatek, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Belvidere.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old man from Inverness, Ill. has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 28-year-old man in Belvidere Sunday.

Vincent Piatek is charged with first-degree murder and is in the Boone County Jail with a $5,000,000 bond.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, detectives received a tip on Sept. 28 that identified Piatek as a suspect in the homicide investigation. Detectives tracked down Piatek in Mount Prospect where he was interviewed and then escorted back to the Belvidere Police Department. Police say they also discovered evidence while searching a home and vehicle in Inverness.

Dallas Simpson, 28, was killed in the shooting that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 in General Mills park. On Monday, Belvidere police said they were looking for two suspects who got away in a dark-colored SUV.

Belvidere police say their investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

