String of 80s to continue, though changes coming into view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An incredible stretch of weather continues across the entire area with temperatures eclipsing the 80° mark for a third consecutive day just about everywhere. Making the feat more impressive is that we managed to do so despite a rather healthy breeze blowing off rapidly cooling Lake Michigan waters.

Another unseasonably warm day is in the books in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s the 112th time in which temperatures have reached the 80° mark., and there are still several more ahead of us. We’re now just eight days shy of the all time record of 120 days in the 80s back in 1939. Not quite sure we get to that all time record of 120, but it’s not at all to be ruled out!

Tuesday's 82° high was the 112th at or above 80° in 2012. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

80s are a very good bet, if not a guarantee to occur each of the next two days, especially as winds begin to shift to more of a southeasterly direction. By doing so, it greatly reduces the impact Lake Michigan can have on our temperatures. Temperatures Wednesday underneath wall-to-wall sunshine should reach the middle 80s in most spots.

Bright sun is to dominate from start to finish again Wednesday. A southeasterly breeze should allow us to add a few degrees on to Tuesday's lower 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Breezes will blow with even more vigor on Thursday, which should allow temperatures to warm easily once again. The only fly in the ointment that may hinder warming ever so slightly would be a subtle increase in clouds later in the day.

Bright sun is to kick off our Thursday, with winds likely to be increasing out of the southeast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few clouds will begin to stream in late Thursday or early Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On the note of the breezes, it’s incredible to see just how much wind energy is being created. Even though winds were hardly gusty Tuesday, there was still enough to power nearly 200,000 homes in the Rockford Area. Cumulatively, between Tuesday and Thursday, more than 600,000 homes could be powered by the wind!

In the Rockford Area alone, wind will generate enough energy to power more than 600,000 homes between today and Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If that’s not impressive enough, take a look at how much wind energy’s to be generated statewide! Between Tuesday and Thursday, enough wind energy’s to be generated to power more than four million homes or to charge more than nine billion smartphones!

Statewide, wind will generate enough energy to power more than four million homes between now and Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though the sun’s nowhere near as strong these days as it was earlier in the year, it’s still able to do quite a bit of work! Just in the Rockford Area alone, the sunshine today was able to power more than 15 million smartphones or nearly 7,300 homes. Statewide, those numbers jump to about 625 million and nearly 300,000, respectively.

Though it's not as strong as it was earlier in the year, sun is still able to generate quite a bit of energy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s little doubt that there’s more cloudiness to follow beyond Thursday, and come Friday, rain chances look to return to our forecast picture. Intermittent showers are to be a possibility from late Friday/Friday night and continuing on a hit or miss basis through the weekend. No all-day washouts are in the cards, and plenty of rain-free hours are promised daily, so outdoor plans aren’t to be canceled at this time.

Rain chances arrive beginning late Friday or Friday evening, with sporadic chances through the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Similarly, rainfall amounts aren’t to be out of control with any particular disturbance. Still, a little bit here and there could add up nicely. Over the next five days, the Stateline may receive between a half inch and an inch of rainfall, with most of us falling on the lower end of that spectrum.

The pattern looks to turn a bit more active as we get closer to the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the pattern turning more active, it does appear to remain quite mild throughout the upcoming stretch. Temperatures are likely to still reach the lower 80s Friday and Saturday, and nothing but 70s to follow. In a typical October, we’d expect to see temperatures in the upper 60s to kick off the month, so we’re still in bonus territory.

