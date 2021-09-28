Advertisement

Rockford’s Discovery Center Museum celebrating its 40th anniversary

The celebration includes a 40-day social media campaign
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford’s 40th year this fall, the museum will have special events, giveaways and more.

An energetic group from the Junior League of Rockford and the Rockford Area Arts Council thought of the idea because they wanted to create a place for children to learn and explore their curiosity to to with classroom activities. Children’s museums and science centers only existed in major cities but this group found a way to bring the two places together.

The center’s first year had 20 exhibits, which were all put together by local residents in their garages and basements. It was located in the old post office building that’s now being used for Rockford Park District offices. As attendance grew, it moved to its current location, a former Sears building in 1991. The center continues to expand with new exhibits and classrooms.

Since its opening four decades ago, the Discovery Center has served more than 4.5 million people... 6 million if combined with children and families served through its outreach programs. The Discovery Center also offers 300 permanent exhibits, classes that can be done at home and more.

A full list of events and more information can be found on the Discovery Center’s website.

