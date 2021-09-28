Rockford man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pierre Hayes, 32 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on child pornography charges Tuesday.

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Justice says Hayes pled guilty to charges of child pornography over the internet and possession of child pornography in December 2019.

Officials say Hayes admitted to sending an image of a girl under the age of 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct over the internet in May 2015.

