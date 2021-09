ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies this Tuesday from start to finish with a light east wind 5 - 10 MPH and highs in the low 80′s. Clear and cooler tonight with lows around the 50 degree mark. Upper 80′s and sunshine tomorrow as 80′s will continue through the beginning of the weekend. Some scattered shower chances are possible both Saturday and Sunday.

