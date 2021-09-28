Advertisement

Pearl City volleyball beats Lena-Winslow in straight sets

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two neck and neck teams in the NUIC met on the court Monday night, and Pearl City came away with a much-needed win.

The Wolves controlled from the start thanks to senior Sidney Wright, she put Pearl City up 3-0 before Lena-Winslow ever touched the volleyball. The Panthers did fight back, at one point the group led by as many three points in the first set. Ultimately, Pearl City pulled away to win set #1 25-19 and continued their dominance in the second set winning 25-22.

Next up for the Wolves is a conference away contest against Durand.

Lena-Winslow heads back home to face Pecatonica later in the week.

