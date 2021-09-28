One dead after being hit by a vehicle Monday night at State St. and Fairview Blvd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 72-year-old man is killed after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East State St. and Fairview Blvd..

Rockford police say the accident happened between 9 and 10 p.m. Monday. According to police, the man was walking in the area of the intersection when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

His identity has not yet been released, and the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.