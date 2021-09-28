Advertisement

Man sentenced to 35 years for beating Freeport man to death back in 2019

Javian Adams has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating Thomas Fort to death in 2019.
Javian Adams has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating Thomas Fort to death in 2019.(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Javian Adams has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating Thomas Fort to death in 2019. In addition, Jennifer Adams, Javian’s mother is accused of helping her son cover up the crime.

On June 5, 2019, Thomas Fort was found dead in the 500 block of S. Adams. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Fort was physically assaulted in the 600 block of W. Stephenson Street before being moved to S. Adams where he was found dead.

Adams was arrested on June 8, 2019 and later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on June 24, 2021. Jennifer Adams is charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

Freeport Police say the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested her at a Joliet motel in September 2019. She is scheduled for trial on November 29.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US-20 near Winnebago Rd. leaves one dead
Mount Morris man killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Winnebago Monday
Police are looking for two suspects who ran away from the scene.
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting
Accident with injuries
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with truck
One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning
Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning

Latest News

How local medical experts confront growing COVID-19 breakthrough cases
Area lawmakers offer thoughts on proposed infrastructure bill
Area lawmakers offer thoughts on proposed infrastructure bill
Pierre Hayes, 32, plead guilty in 2019 to charges of transportation of child porn.
Rockford man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn
Though we're in September's final days, the sun's still quite strong this time of year.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/28/2021