Man sentenced to 35 years for beating Freeport man to death back in 2019

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Javian Adams has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating Thomas Fort to death in 2019. In addition, Jennifer Adams, Javian’s mother is accused of helping her son cover up the crime.

On June 5, 2019, Thomas Fort was found dead in the 500 block of S. Adams. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Fort was physically assaulted in the 600 block of W. Stephenson Street before being moved to S. Adams where he was found dead.

Adams was arrested on June 8, 2019 and later pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on June 24, 2021. Jennifer Adams is charged with concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

Freeport Police say the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested her at a Joliet motel in September 2019. She is scheduled for trial on November 29.

