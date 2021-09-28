International Women’s Baseball Center Museum one step closer to becoming reality

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The International Women’s Baseball Center gets approval to build a $10 million museum on the north end of Beyer Park, which is the location of the former Beyer Stadium where the Rockford Peaches used to play baseball.

Big night at committees tonight! Approved a potential sale of Barber Colman to be redeveloped. We approved the International Women’s Baseball Center Museum on the South East side and approved a budget that does NOT increase property taxes! @CityofRockford @IWBC4Me @rpdfun — Tom McNamara (@tmcrkfd) September 28, 2021

The Rockford Park District, which owns Beyer Park, plans to sell an acre of land at the north end of the park to the International Women’s Baseball Center for the purpose of building the museum. Plans for the site include an activities center and a parking lot to the west of the park.

However, this has come with some opposition. The group, “Friends of Beyer Stadium” does agree that the museum should be built here in Rockford but not on the ground of Beyer Park. Most recently, the group posted on its Facebook page saying if the museum gets approved, it would pave over the north end of the park and wipe out what’s left of the track and football field.

A special-use permit was moved out of committee Monday. The measure will now move to the full Rockford City Council for a vote.

