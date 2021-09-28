Illinois State Police Reduce FOID backlogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police is rebuilding the Firearms Services Bureau, focusing on public safety and streamlining bureaucracy. It has also significantly increased its revocation efforts in the wake of the murders in Aurora in 2019.

There was a surge in applications in 2020, so the FSB began a multi-faceted approach to increase efficiencies to reduce processing times, delete redundancies and streamline the process to eliminate future backlogs.

It looked to do this by improving in three areas:

Technology and process

Hiring

Legislation

The combination of these efforts is already producing results. The FOID renewal backlog has been reduced by 89% and the new FOID card backlog reduced by 75%. Despite the high number of Firearm Transaction Inquiries – a number has remained consistent high for the past 18 months, the FSB is currently processing within the mandated 72 hours.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.