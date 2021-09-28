Advertisement

Illinois State Police Reduce FOID backlogs

(KKCO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police is rebuilding the Firearms Services Bureau, focusing on public safety and streamlining bureaucracy. It has also significantly increased its revocation efforts in the wake of the murders in Aurora in 2019.

There was a surge in applications in 2020, so the FSB began a multi-faceted approach to increase efficiencies to reduce processing times, delete redundancies and streamline the process to eliminate future backlogs.

It looked to do this by improving in three areas:

  • Technology and process
  • Hiring
  • Legislation

The combination of these efforts is already producing results. The FOID renewal backlog has been reduced by 89% and the new FOID card backlog reduced by 75%. Despite the high number of Firearm Transaction Inquiries – a number has remained consistent high for the past 18 months, the FSB is currently processing within the mandated 72 hours.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on US-20 near Winnebago Rd. leaves one dead
Mount Morris man killed in crash on U.S. 20 in Winnebago Monday
Police are looking for two suspects who ran away from the scene.
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting
Accident with injuries
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with truck
One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning
Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning

Latest News

How local medical experts confront growing COVID-19 breakthrough cases
Javian Adams has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating Thomas Fort to death in 2019.
Man sentenced to 35 years for beating Freeport man to death back in 2019
Area lawmakers offer thoughts on proposed infrastructure bill
Area lawmakers offer thoughts on proposed infrastructure bill
Pierre Hayes, 32, plead guilty in 2019 to charges of transportation of child porn.
Rockford man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn