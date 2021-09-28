Advertisement

How local medical experts confront growing COVID-19 breakthrough cases

The numbers may look alarming, but top health experts said the vaccine is doing exactly what it’s supposed to
How common are breakthrough cases?
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “As wonderful as these vaccines are, they’re not 100% effective,” said UW Health Infection Control Medical Director, Dr. Nacia Safdar.

Reports showing a growing number of local residents sick with COVID-19 despite getting the shot may sound alarming, but top health experts said the vaccine is doing exactly what it’s supposed to.

“You know, the difference between milder symptoms versus needing a ventilator is very marked between those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t,” Safdar said.

Safdar said the delta variant often breaks through the protection vaccines offer at a higher rate than previous strains. She noted no vaccine is perfect in preventing that.

“There may be concern that the vaccine immunity has waned over time, so many people got vaccinated in the earlier part of the year, and now 6-7 months later, we are seeing some waning of that,” said Safdar. “We’ll see whether that’s true or not as the booster shots are being rolled out.”

Stephenson and Carroll counties Public Health Administrator Craig Beintema said the total number of breakthrough cases are higher because fully vaccinated people with asymptomatic infections likely aren’t getting tested for COVID-19.

“There are people who are vaccinated who don’t feel any symptoms, there are people who are vaccinated that might feel mild symptoms,” Beintema said.

Officials said the solution is to get vaccinated.

“I think of it like putting your seatbelt on in the car,” said Safdar. “It’s not going to prevent you from getting into an accident, but it’s going to prevent you from dying.”

