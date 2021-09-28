Family remembers motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run accident.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford man is dead after suffering life-threatening injuries on his motorcycle in a hit-and-run accident that occurred early Sunday morning at the intersection of Montague and Rose Avenue.

Family of Mike Sowl say he was a kind-hearted and genuine person. They beg anyone with information on the accident to come forward and tell the truth.

“Come sit down with her and tell her why you did what you did,” said James Rigstad, brother of Mike Sowl. “Why’d you take my son?” asked Louise Collins, mother of Mike Sowl.

Family members gathered at the intersection of Montague and Rose Avenue Tuesday afternoon to remember the life of Mike Sowl.

“He was genuine, he didn’t care, he loved everybody, you know this accident happened when he was giving somebody else a ride he didn’t even know, the man was just genuine, you can’t find nobody else better than him,” said Rigstad.

Sowl was riding home on his motorcycle around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, that’s when a vehicle stuck him and fled the scene.

“There’s never gonna be another replacement and ya’ll took that from us in 10 seconds and ran and won’t even tell us or let us know why you would even do that to him,” said Rigstad.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says the best way to prevent these accidents from happening is if both motorcycle’s and cars start paying more attention on the roads.

“I ride, I’m out there, and I’m constantly monitoring what’s going on and I’ve said this before, when I get to these intersections, I’m very, very careful when I’m going through those intersections,” said Caruana.

Friends and family of Sowl say most of all they’ll miss how he cared for others and how much he loved to ride.

“Loyal, kind, caring, giving, fearless, brave,” said Rigstad. “Rockford’s gonna miss him, and anybody else outside of Rockford’s gonna miss him, there’s no if, ands, or buts, this ain’t even a debate.”

Caruana says as summer temperatures linger, motorcycles will be out riding later into the season and that nobody should let their guard down while driving. Always pay attention and look twice for motorcycles.

The family will hold a candle lit vigil Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Montague and Rose Avenue to remember Mike Sowl. They also plan on hosting a group motorcycle ride on October 9 in his honor.

