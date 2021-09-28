Celebrating National Voter Registration Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The league of women voters of greater Rockford is *driving* to get state liners registered to vote.... on Tuesday, they hosted an area wide voter registration drive at the YWCA northwestern Illinois...to celebrate national voter registration day. Established by the leaders of the women’s suffrage movement in the 1920′s... The organization’s goal is to bring a voice to more women through preparing them to vote.... but they also influence public policy through their education and advocacy projects.

“This is a long ways off from the next election... but it’s always a good idea to get as many people registered as we can. And we will be out again a year from now and that will be an important time to register voters also,” said League of Women Voters volunteer, Kathy Crandall

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.