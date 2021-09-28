Advertisement

Boxed-Up Self Storage in Poplar Grove receives major upgrade

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Poplar Grove’s Boxed-Up Self Storage doubles its size adding more than 21,000 square feet to its existing units at the intersection of Route 173 and Route 176.

Boxed Up President Sunil Puri says in addition to the Poplar Grove expansion, the locally owned business will soon go up in Kane and McHenry Counties. He says the facilities offer 24/7 services with security and climate controlled rooms. Puri says now more than ever, people need extra space to store things.

“This is where, there’s a lot of people from Hanover, Lake, etc. who have a lot of toys. COVID times we all decided to go out fishing and on RVs. There’s a real demand for those kinds of things,” Puri says.

Unit types include indoor, climate-controlled, outdoor garage-style, and parking spaces.

