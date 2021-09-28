Area lawmakers offer thoughts on proposed infrastructure bill

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local leaders and elected officials offer their thoughts and some clarification on the federal infrastructure legislation, which was approved by the U.S. Senate back in August.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says on Thursday the House plans to vote on the massive infrastructure bill. Local lawmakers and union leaders say now is the time to get the bill on the president’s desk.

“It’s also embarrassing that we have to stand here and talk about the basic need for things like infrastructure,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says.

Several roads and bridges need repairs in the Rockford region. Mayor Tom McNamara says fighting for such a necessity doesn’t make sense.

“This means so much more than just simply asphalt. This means good-paying jobs. This means better connectivity. This means safer travel for pedestrians and cyclists.”

The proposed bill includes $550 billion in funding nationwide for infrastructure repairs. Winnebago County Chairperson Joe Chiarelli says Congressman Adam Kinzinger previously got on board to help the county with this issue. Now Chiarelli urges Kinzinger’s colleagues to do the same.

“We cannot function properly without an infrastructure bill. We need those dollars for our communities, we need these dollars for our citizens, for our business communities to grow,” Chiarelli says.

Local lawmakers believe passing this infrastructure plan would not just lead to stronger roads in Illinois but also a stronger economy.

“‘Illinois is at the center of the country. It’s key that we have quality transportation infrastructure in the state because so many people the business and the products that go through Illinois across the country,” 34 District Sen. Steve Stadelman says.

If passed, this infrastructure plan would be the largest investment for public transit projects in our nation’s history.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.