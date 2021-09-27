Advertisement

Winnebago County Animal Services participates in nationwide adoption event

Those interested will be able to adopt a pet for a reduced fee
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services is participating in the “Empty the Shelters” nationwide adoption event hosted by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The event will be at Winnebago County Animal Services at 4517 N. Main St. in Rockford starting Monday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 10. The foundation’s efforts have helped 61,787 pets into their new homes. BISSELL’s fall event had more than 190 shelters across 41 states.

Those interested will be able to adopt a pet for a reduced fee.

“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs,” BISSELL Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell says. “Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”

A list of participating shelters and more information can be found here.

