William Hintz placed on administrative leave

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz makes an agreement with Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli on the terms and conditions of Hintz’s voluntary administrative leave.

As part of the agreement, which was reached Monday, Hintz will remain on paid administrative leave until his six pending criminal cases are resolved. He can’t access any county-issued property or work as coroner.

The Winnebago County Board is expected to approve this agreement at its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Hintz is due back in court on Oct. 8.

