Advertisement

William Hintz placed on administrative leave

As part of the agreement, Hintz will remain on paid administrative leave until his six pending criminal cases are resolved
Winnebago Co. Board asks Bill Hintz to resign as coroner or take leave of absence
Winnebago Co. Board asks Bill Hintz to resign as coroner or take leave of absence
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz makes an agreement with Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli on the terms and conditions of Hintz’s voluntary administrative leave.

As part of the agreement, which was reached Monday, Hintz will remain on paid administrative leave until his six pending criminal cases are resolved. He can’t access any county-issued property or work as coroner.

The Winnebago County Board is expected to approve this agreement at its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Hintz is due back in court on Oct. 8.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Store opening
New clothing store in Rockford holds grand opening
Accident with injuries
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with truck
Culture Shock
Culture Shock in Rockford celebrates 15 years in business
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting

Latest News

Kerry has 600 employees at its Beloit campus.
Hundreds of employees return to work at Kerry in Beloit
Rock River tradition returns for the first time in three years
Places to sign up in the Rockford region for National Voter Registration Day
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting