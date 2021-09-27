Unseasonable warmth to remain in place all week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The record books have been rewritten in Rockford Monday! The 90° high temperature recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport has eclipsed the previous September 27 record of 89° set all the way back in 1954.

It’s the 34th time in which temperatures reached 90° or hotter and the 111th time in which the mercury reached or surpassed 80°. With several more warm days ahead of us, we’ll close in on the all-time record of 120 days in the 80s set back in 1939!

Monday marked the 34th time in which the mercury reached the 90° mark in 2021 and the 111th time reaching 80°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More warmth is on the horizon in the coming days, though 90s aren’t necessarily in the cards. A back door cold front is pushing inland off of Lake Michigan, which will send winds out of the northeast into our area this evening and overnight.

A backdoor cold front will bring winds out of the northeast later Monday evening, sending temperatures sharply lower. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to prevail from start to finish once again on Tuesday. Winds are to remain off of Lake Michigan, so expect temperatures to fall back a touch. Still, the mid-80s in the forecast are still a far cry from the 71° normal high for Tuesday’s date.

Sunshine prevails again Tuesday. However, winds off Lake Michigan will restrict warming ever so slightly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More of the same’s on tap Wednesday. Again, sunshine is to dominate throughout the day. The only difference will be a subtle wind shift to the southeast, allowing temperatures to reach the middle to upper 80s. Records are in no jeopardy of falling, though. It’d require a miracle for us to reach the record high of 94° Wednesday afternoon.

Wall-to-wall sunshine is expected again on Wednesday. Southeasterly winds should allow temperatures to warm once again. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Of course, we are in desperate need of rainfall here, as our deficits continue to worsen. For the year, we’re now more than 14 inches in the hole! September’s currently on track to finish as the seventh driest on record here!

We're on track to record the 7th driest September on record. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s no reason to believe we’ll see any rainfall over the next five days. The beat will go on with unlimited or near unlimited sunshine just about every day. At the earliest, showers may return to the forecast late Saturday or Saturday night.

The earliest we may see rain appears to be late Saturday or Saturday night, and that's far from a given. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking longer range, warmer than normal temperatures continue not just through this week but we think the next two weeks, taking us well into October, and all signs point to slightly below normal precipitation through the first third of the month as well.

Warmer than normal temperatures are to continue well into October. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rainfall appears to be limited at best over the coming two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

