ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 80′s as we catch a south west breeze 5 - 15 MPH. Mainly clear tonight dropping to the middle 50′s Middle 80′s tomorrow, upper 80′s on Wednesday with dry conditions for the rest of the week. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

