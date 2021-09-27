Advertisement

Sen. Steve Stadelman pays a visit to Lifescape

Sen. Stadelman got a tour of the facility and even helped deliver some meals
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local lawmaker is hitting the pavement to find out how non-profits are helping elderly residents during the pandemic.

Sen. Steve Stadelman pays a visit to Lifescape. The agency serves thousands of older adults in the Stateline through a number of programs including meals on wheels. Stadelman got a tour of the facility and even helped deliver some meals himself. He says from a lawmaker standpoint, he wants to make sure they have what they need to fulfill their services. From a personal standpoint, he knows there’s more to it than just food.

“So many people across Northern Illinois, older adults, depend on that daily contact. That may be the only people they have a conversation with that day. So, in addition to the health and wellness and the nutritious food they need, just that daily contact is so important, allowing these people to stay in their homes,” Sen. Stadelman says.

