Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is arrested after a reported stabbing early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police officers responded to the 2200 block of 11th Ave. around 3:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 for reports of a stabbing. Officers found a 20-year-old male with stab wounds on his abdomen and chest. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified a suspect as 43-year-old Michael Lewis who was arrested for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Battery.

