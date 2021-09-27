Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning
Rockford Police officers responded to the 2200 block of 11th Ave. around 3:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 for reports of a stabbing
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is arrested after a reported stabbing early Saturday morning.
Rockford Police officers responded to the 2200 block of 11th Ave. around 3:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 for reports of a stabbing. Officers found a 20-year-old male with stab wounds on his abdomen and chest. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police identified a suspect as 43-year-old Michael Lewis who was arrested for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Battery.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.