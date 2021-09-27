Advertisement

Rock River tradition returns for the first time in three years

It was canceled the last three years because of flooding and COVID-19
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Head of the Rock Regatta hosted by the YMCA Rowing Crew returns to the Rock River on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The race itself will be near the YMCA Log Lodge along the banks of the Rock River at 200 Y Blvd. in Rockford. It’s been an annual event every year since 1985, but it was canceled the last three years because of flooding and COVID-19. What started as a match between the University of Wisconsin and Northwestern University has turned into one of the Midwest’s premier rowing events.

“After a 3-year hiatus, we are ready to bring this event back to life,” Jane Johnson of the YMCA Rowing Crew says. “We have spent months planning the safest way to execute the event - ensuring the athletes and vendors are spaced out on our property.”

The race will start at Martin Mark and will end at the YMCA Log Lodge, which is about 5,000 meters or 3.2 miles of rowing. Around 50 teams, 2,000 rowers and 600 boats from Division I-III colleges have raced along with members of the YMCA Rowing Crew.

“We have greatly missed the excitement and energy of race day,” Regatta Volunteer John Boothby says. “We can’t wait for our community to experience the regatta again as we highlight talented rowers and one of our region’s most valuable assets - the Rock River.”

Those interested in watching the race should cheer on the teams along the banks of the river from the YMCA to Martin Park.

