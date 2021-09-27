Places to sign up in the Rockford region for National Voter Registration Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28, the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford is hosting a registration drive at several area locations.

In order to be eligible to vote, individuals must be a U.S. citizen who was born on or before Nov. 8, 2004. Those who have a name or address change must register to vote again. Registrants must have one form of identification with the current address and name, one with their current name and the last four digits of their Social Security.

The following is a list of in-person voter registration locations around the Rockford region on Tuesday, Sept. 28:

Cherry Valley Library, 755 E State St, Cherry Valley - 10am-2pm

Crimson Ridge, 735 N Perryville Rd, Rockford - 1-4pm

Crusader Community Health West State, 1200 W. State St, Rockford -2:30-5:00pm

Crusader Community Health Alpine, 1215 N Alpine Rd, Rockford - 12-4 pm

Hart Interim Library, 214 N Church St., Rockford - 9am-2 pm

Ida Library, 320 N State St, Belvidere - 12-4:00pm

Loves Park Library NSLD, 6340 N 2nd St, Loves Park -3-7 pm

Montague Branch Library, 1238 S. Winnebago St, Rockford – 10am-2:00 pm

Northeast Family YMCA, 8451 Orth Rd, Loves Park - 8:30-10:30am & 5-7:00pm

Puri Family YMCA, 1475 S Perryville Rd, Rockford, 8:30-10:30am & 5-7:00pm

Roscoe Library NSLD, 5562 Clayton Cir, Roscoe - 3-5 pm

Swedish American Riverfront YMCA, 200 Y Blvd. Rockford – 8:30-Noon

Talcott Library, 101 E Main St, Rockton – 12-4pm

YWCA Northwestern Illinois, 4990 East State, Rockford – 9am -Noon

Food Truck Tuesday, Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N 2nd St, Rockford – 4-8pm

Those unable to register in-person can do so online through the City of Rockford, Winnebago County and Boone County.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.