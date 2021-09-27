Advertisement

Places to sign up in the Rockford region for National Voter Registration Day

The League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford is hosting a registration drive at several area locations
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28, the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford is hosting a registration drive at several area locations.

In order to be eligible to vote, individuals must be a U.S. citizen who was born on or before Nov. 8, 2004. Those who have a name or address change must register to vote again. Registrants must have one form of identification with the current address and name, one with their current name and the last four digits of their Social Security.

The following is a list of in-person voter registration locations around the Rockford region on Tuesday, Sept. 28:

Cherry Valley Library, 755 E State St, Cherry Valley - 10am-2pm

Crimson Ridge, 735 N Perryville Rd, Rockford - 1-4pm

Crusader Community Health West State, 1200 W. State St, Rockford -2:30-5:00pm

Crusader Community Health Alpine, 1215 N Alpine Rd, Rockford - 12-4 pm

Hart Interim Library, 214 N Church St., Rockford - 9am-2 pm

Ida Library, 320 N State St, Belvidere - 12-4:00pm

Loves Park Library NSLD, 6340 N 2nd St, Loves Park -3-7 pm

Montague Branch Library, 1238 S. Winnebago St, Rockford – 10am-2:00 pm

Northeast Family YMCA,  8451 Orth Rd, Loves Park - 8:30-10:30am & 5-7:00pm

Puri Family YMCA,   1475 S Perryville Rd, Rockford,  8:30-10:30am & 5-7:00pm

Roscoe Library NSLD, 5562 Clayton Cir, Roscoe - 3-5 pm

Swedish American Riverfront YMCA, 200 Y Blvd. Rockford – 8:30-Noon

Talcott Library, 101 E Main St, Rockton – 12-4pm

YWCA Northwestern Illinois, 4990 East State, Rockford – 9am -Noon

Food Truck Tuesday, Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N 2nd St, Rockford – 4-8pm

Those unable to register in-person can do so online through the City of Rockford, Winnebago County and Boone County.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Store opening
New clothing store in Rockford holds grand opening
Accident with injuries
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with truck
Culture Shock
Culture Shock in Rockford celebrates 15 years in business
The series of events started when a group of five rode the Haunted Mine Drop ride, leaving one...
New report finds girl killed in amusement park accident was not buckled in

Latest News

Belvidere police investigating Belvidere man who was murdered Sunday night
Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning
Rockford Man arrested after stabbing early Saturday morning
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Marietta woman pleads “no contest” in mask refusal case
Winnebago County Animal Services participates in nationwide adoption event
Winnebago County Animal Services participates in nationwide adoption event