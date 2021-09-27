Advertisement

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with truck

Rockford Police tweeted about a car accident at Auburn and Royal Sunday night.
Accident with injuries
Accident with injuries(KLTV)
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident with a truck, according to Rockford Police.

Rockford Police tweeted at 8:09 p.m. about a traffic accident at Auburn Street and Royal Avenue. East and west bound lanes of Auburn are shut down.

We’ll update when there is more information.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Store opening
New clothing store in Rockford holds grand opening
This sign sits outside the store
Fishing store commits a random act of kindness
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5
Local orchards deal with aftermath of hot, dry summer
Local orchards deal with aftermath of hot, dry summer

Latest News

Thanks to our sponsors at My Home Furniture, we want you to decide who takes home the best play...
Football Frenzy’s top 4 plays of the week nominees - week 5
Pulling for Hospice
Beloit Regional Hospice hosts first annual “Pulling for Hospice”
Local artists displayed their work at the weekend craft show.
Local artists display their work at the Fall fever craft show
The Burpee Museum of Natural History hosted an interactive day for kids.
5th annual monarch butterfly fest offers interactive fun for kids