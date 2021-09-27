Advertisement

Hundreds of employees return to work at Kerry in Beloit

The company is also taking steps to improve sustainability and help the environment.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - As hundreds of employees return to work at Kerry in Beloit, the company is looking to make the workplace even more eco-friendly.

Kerry has 600 employees at its Beloit campus. It’s taking steps to improve sustainability and help the environment. The company has ditched disposable coffee coups since they cannot be recycled.

“We are an essential part of the food industry. We have to keep people fed. Our customers and consumers need these products because, with the restaurants and people not being able to go to restaurants as frequently as they did, they’re really turning to those grocery stores and getting those items,” said Michelle Wetzel, Research and Development Vice President at Kerry.

They have also taken away individual trash cans to encourage recycling and are helping employees sign up for e-mail at the office.

