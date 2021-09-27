Hintz agrees to paid administrative leave pending criminal investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A leave of absence - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz agreed to take paid administrative leave while he faces several charges of theft, forgery, and official misconduct.

The agreement comes just two weeks after Hintz was locked out of his county office and email account. Now the county is on the search for a deputy coroner to fill the position.

“Getting an extra person in there to help manage the work load would be beneficial,” said Paul Arena, Winnebago County Board member.

Arena says it’s been stressful for staff to keep up after coroner Bill Hintz agreed to paid administrative leave following his on-going criminal investigation.

“The day in and day out operation of the coroner’s office is done mostly by the staff,” Arena said.

Winnebago County Chairman Joseph Chiarelli says the position could cost the county nearly $70,000 to fill.

“It would come from the general fund, just like every other office in the county that’s funded through the general fund,” Chiarelli said. “This has been a position that has always been held in the coroner’s office but for whatever reason it has not been filled.”

Chiarelli feels Hintz taking administrative leave is the best move for citizens in Winnebago County who are dealing with the death of a loved one.

“We want to make sure that they’re treated in the way and the manner that they deserve to be treated at the fullest capacity of that coroner’s office,” Chiarelli said.

Arena agrees that the county is handling the situation in the best way possible.

“I think chairman Chiarelli was very decisive in his action in terms of making sure that the office is going to be properly functioning,” Arena said. “Moving forward the public should be able to feel confident that the responsibility to that office will be properly executed.”

Until that position gets filled, the office is currently receiving assistance from the sheriff’s department under the direction of Deputy Chief Mark Karner.

Both Chiarelli and Arena want to emphasize that Hintz is innocent until proven guilty and the steps the county is currently taking in no way suggest that Hintz is guilty.

