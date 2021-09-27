Hearing held to discuss the Rebuild Illinois Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Senate is considering a plan to allow private businesses to help local governments invest in transportation infrastructure.

Witnesses at a hearing today argued the $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois Plan cannot cover all of the projects across the state. By allowing private businesses to invest in these projects through a public-private partnership, it gives the state another method of funding while helping the businesses as well.

“It may not be right it won’t be right for all things but it may be right for some and without this legislation those some we might not be able to address.” Robert Schillerstrom, partner at Ice Miller, says.

This bill is still being worked on and the sponsor, Sen. John Curran, says there will be more meetings before another committee hearing.

