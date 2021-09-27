Advertisement

Hearing held to discuss the Rebuild Illinois Plan

A bill is being discussed to allow private businesses to help local governments invest in transportation infrastructure
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Senate is considering a plan to allow private businesses to help local governments invest in transportation infrastructure.

Witnesses at a hearing today argued the $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois Plan cannot cover all of the projects across the state. By allowing private businesses to invest in these projects through a public-private partnership, it gives the state another method of funding while helping the businesses as well.

“It may not be right it won’t be right for all things but it may be right for some and without this legislation those some we might not be able to address.” Robert Schillerstrom, partner at Ice Miller, says.

This bill is still being worked on and the sponsor, Sen. John Curran, says there will be more meetings before another committee hearing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two others injured in Rockford shooting Saturday
Store opening
New clothing store in Rockford holds grand opening
Accident with injuries
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with truck
Culture Shock
Culture Shock in Rockford celebrates 15 years in business
Belvidere police investigating after man killed in Sunday night shooting

Latest News

Sen. Steve Stadelman pays a visit to Lifescape
Sen. Steve Stadelman pays a visit to Lifescape
Sen. Steve Stadelman pays a visit to Lifescape
Sen. Steve Stadelman pays a visit to Lifescape
Hearing held to discuss the Rebuild Illinois Plan
Hearing: Rebuild Illinois Plan can’t cover all the state’s projects
Kerry has 600 employees at its Beloit campus.
Hundreds of employees return to work at Kerry in Beloit